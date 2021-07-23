Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 297,517 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,517 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $31,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $32.00 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

