Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 251,626 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 208.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,626 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $33,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,622,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,817,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,710,000 after purchasing an additional 894,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,266,000 after purchasing an additional 769,684 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,528,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

