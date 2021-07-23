Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 664,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 411.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 846,013 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,296,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after acquiring an additional 467,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 877,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 195,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $36.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

