Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,017 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $25,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $323.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.57. The company has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $342.51.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,176,714.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,353.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,516 shares of company stock valued at $68,937,484 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

