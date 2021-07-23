Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 93,322 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 189.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $23,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $198.65 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $102.26 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.14. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.14.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

