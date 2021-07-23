Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 82,655 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,655 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of AGNC Investment worth $29,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $25,918,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,120 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.50. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

