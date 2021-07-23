Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $22.16 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 749,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,159,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Axalta Coating Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $61,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,720,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

