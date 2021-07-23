Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 355,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,296,799,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,248,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,744,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.