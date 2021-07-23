Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 284 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 284 target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a SEK 185 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Volvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 239.56.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

