W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

WRB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,290. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.