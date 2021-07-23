Warburg Pincus LLC Makes New $94.65 Million Investment in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,238,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,652,000. Earthstone Energy comprises 2.0% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Warburg Pincus LLC owned about 16.86% of Earthstone Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

ESTE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 150,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $797.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.93. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

