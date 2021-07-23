Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 28.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.20 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,622,000 after buying an additional 200,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 817.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 150,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

