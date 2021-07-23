WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director Sells $324,050.85 in Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.23. 65,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,177. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42.
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.