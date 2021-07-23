Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON: JET) in the last few weeks:

7/23/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/16/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,053 ($118.28) to GBX 8,915 ($116.48). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £125 ($163.31) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/15/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/15/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,053 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £110 ($143.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/13/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,053 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/27/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £110 ($143.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON JET traded up GBX 154 ($2.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,102 ($79.72). The stock had a trading volume of 158,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,946. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,397.63. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

