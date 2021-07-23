Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives $23.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter valued at $988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Welbilt by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Welbilt by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.55 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

