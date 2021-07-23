Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $350.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.00.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $303.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a one year low of $169.08 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.