Wells Fargo & Company Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $1,060.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $916.00 to $1,060.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $973.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $987.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $887.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,993 shares of company stock worth $45,739,505. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.