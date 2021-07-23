Wells Fargo & Company Raises ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $280.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.27.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $209.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $234.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ICON Public by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in ICON Public by 2.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 51.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

