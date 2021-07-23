WePower (WPR) Market Cap Reaches $3.76 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, WePower has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. WePower has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $90,412.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.47 or 0.00876820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

