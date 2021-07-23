Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WDO. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.56.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.0108245 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,678.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

