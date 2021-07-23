Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WDO. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.56.
Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.
In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,678.64.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
