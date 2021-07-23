Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Issue Dividend of $0.41

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WABC opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

WABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.