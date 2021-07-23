Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on August 13th

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.319 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 72.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $19.81 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

WES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.23.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

