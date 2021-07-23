Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $24.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 136.5% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 77,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 174,565 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,805,000. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

