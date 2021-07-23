Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$17.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.86. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$13.12 and a 52 week high of C$21.36.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.9811435 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

