Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Trading Up 36.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) shares were up 36.5% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to C$44.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment traded as high as C$24.82 and last traded at C$23.40. Approximately 254,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 191,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.14.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.86.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 0.9811435 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.