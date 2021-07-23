William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%.

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $363.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

