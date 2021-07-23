William Blair Weighs in on El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for El Pollo Loco in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of LOCO opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

