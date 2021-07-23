Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21).

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 392,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,622. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

