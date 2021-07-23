WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.71

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.71 and last traded at $60.75, with a volume of 312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.9% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 44.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

