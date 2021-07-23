Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $339.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $303.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $213.12 and a 52-week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

