World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WRLD stock opened at $183.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.59. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $64.44 and a 1 year high of $184.50.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in World Acceptance by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

