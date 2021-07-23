WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WPTIF opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.