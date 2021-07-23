Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $204,864.80 and approximately $106.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00009629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00103478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00142238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,440.28 or 1.00038625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

