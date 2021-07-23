Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.46. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 1,110 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

