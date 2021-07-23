Xerox Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Xerox has a payout ratio of 53.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of Xerox stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,023. Xerox has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

