Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock.
LON YCA opened at GBX 263.50 ($3.44) on Monday. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The company has a market cap of £404.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.65.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
