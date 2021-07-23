Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock.

LON YCA opened at GBX 263.50 ($3.44) on Monday. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The company has a market cap of £404.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.65.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

