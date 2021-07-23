YVS.Finance (YVS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $231,480.89

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 19% against the US dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $231,480.89 and approximately $32,891.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00103420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00141214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,630.45 or 1.00499806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 953,120 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.