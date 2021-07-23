Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $729.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post $729.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $729.00 million and the highest is $730.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $722.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 131,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. 774,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

