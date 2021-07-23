Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Shares of NYSE CBOE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.60. 8,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

