Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.09 Million

Analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report $57.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.06 million and the highest is $57.10 million. Heska posted sales of $45.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $240.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.93 million to $245.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $266.92 million, with estimates ranging from $257.87 million to $277.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSKA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

Shares of HSKA opened at $251.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.57. Heska has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $255.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -296.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Heska by 138.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Heska by 858.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

