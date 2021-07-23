Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to Announce -$3.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to post ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.82). Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($15.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.36) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.60. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

