Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Paycom Software posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

PAYC opened at $385.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.77. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

