Zacks: Analysts Anticipate uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million.

Shares of UCL traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

