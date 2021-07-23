Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce $12.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.95 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $13.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $52.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $337.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $40,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 112,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,542.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $11,965,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $472,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

