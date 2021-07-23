Zacks: Analysts Expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

