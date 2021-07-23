Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.54). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

In other news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $376,173.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at $581,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 41,599 shares of company stock worth $650,791 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Oncorus by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCR opened at $13.26 on Friday. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

