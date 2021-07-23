Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of AMSC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.06. 2,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50. American Superconductor has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $31.78.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74,274 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 12.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

