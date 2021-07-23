Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. Daseke reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 371.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Daseke during the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the first quarter worth $2,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Daseke has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

