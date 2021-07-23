Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Excellon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:EXN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,073. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 140,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Excellon Resources during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

