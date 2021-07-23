Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.64. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings of $4.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 10,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

